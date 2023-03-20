One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173

All four lanes of traffic were closed for more than four hours.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.(23 WIFR)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All four lanes of traffic were blocked Monday after a crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 (West Lane Road).

Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to the crash involving two semi-trucks around 11:30 Monday morning.

Authorities say one of the people involved was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Law enforcement asked motorists to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the scene.

All lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.

23 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Rochelle High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Fight at Rochelle High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting
Deon Howard was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 19.
Rockford man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home arrested

Latest News

Beloit City Council offers support among racial injustice
Beloit high school basketball team honored by city council
Fatal crash
One dead, two hurt in DeKalb crash
Apartment fire
8 displaced after apartment fire in downtown Rockford
March 21 birthdays
March 21 birthdays
An engineer at Sundstrand for 30 years, Biondo served on the Rockford School Board, Winnebago...
Former stateline elected official Ted Biondo dies at age 79