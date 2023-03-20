One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All four lanes of traffic were blocked Monday after a crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 (West Lane Road).

Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to the crash involving two semi-trucks around 11:30 Monday morning.

Authorities say one of the people involved was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

I-90 Eastbound - CRASH - at IL-173 (West Lane Rd) - MP 8.9 - 4 lanes blocked of 4 ALL LANES BLOCKED TRAFFIC GETTING BY ON LEFT SHOULDER — Tollway Trip 90 (@I_90_Tollway) March 20, 2023

Law enforcement asked motorists to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the scene.

All lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.

23 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.