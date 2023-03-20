One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
All four lanes of traffic were closed for more than four hours.
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All four lanes of traffic were blocked Monday after a crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 (West Lane Road).
Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to the crash involving two semi-trucks around 11:30 Monday morning.
Authorities say one of the people involved was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Law enforcement asked motorists to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the scene.
All lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.
23 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
