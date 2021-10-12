Advertisement

Study: Illinois ranks top-15 for most energy-efficient states

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A new WalletHub study of the “Most & Least Energy-Efficient States” places Illinois at the No. 13 spot for 2021.

The study finds that the average U.S. household spends at least $2,000 a year on utilities plus $1,568 on motor fuel and oil. WalletHub compared auto and home efficiency from 48 U.S. states (Alaska and Hawaii were not ranked due to limited data). Illinois received a score of 66.94 and ranked 18th in the U.S. for home energy efficiency and 9th for auto energy efficiency.

Utah took the top spot in the study followed by New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Rhode Island rounding out the top five. Coming in at the bottom of the list was Louisiana at No. 44 followed by Tennessee, Alabama, West Virginia and South Carolina at No. 48.

The entire study can be viewed here.

