New survey asks Winnebago County residents for input in allocating sales tax revenue for mental health services

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - As Winnebago County decides where money dedicated to mental health services goes, a new survey that hopes to help.

“It is so important that our mental health and substance abuse care system be informed by the people who use it,” said Jason Holcomb, Region 1 Planning Council Community Health Coordinator.

Just months after voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fund area services, the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board releases a survey designed to give residents the chance to have their voices heard.

“The survey is giving the community a chance to offer feedback and really explain where they see the gaps. I think the people with lived experience need the chance to talk and this is the time to do so,” said Danielle Angileri, NAMI Northern Illinois Executive Director.

Region 1 Planning Council Community Health Coordinator Jason Holcomb says the 10-minute survey breaks down a variety of topics, necessary for true understanding.

“What the board is looking at is the system of care. What do all of the parts of the mental health and substance abuse system look like, what services are really strong. Where are there gaps? What are the people who use the services, what do they see as the gaps? What do they see as being more critical and the highest priority and maybe what’s even the most urgent, what needs to be fixed right now, what needs to be fixed first,” said Holcomb.

For more information and how to get a copy of the survey, email info@mentalhealth.wincoil.us

