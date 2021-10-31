Advertisement

Pet costume photo booth raises money for PAWS Humane Society

Dozens of Stateliners brought their pets dressed in costumes to take pictures and shop.
Pet costume party
Pet costume party(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Humans are not the only ones who enjoy wearing costumes and getting treats. At Village Green Riverside in Rockford Sunday afternoon, pets got into the spooky spirit, too.

Flo’s Halloween Pet Costume Party gave cats, dogs, and any other critter you might have the chance to get creative and take a photo with their owner. Each photo was ten dollars. All money raised went directly to PAWS Humane Society. Visitors could also bring pet food donations in exchange for a coupon.

“So, anytime that you can do anything to give back to the community, it’s important I think to work with other people in your local chapters. But I also think it’s important for the staff too,” said Village Green CEO Jessica Salisbury. “It’s something nice that we can do, where we feel like not only we’re working, but we’re doing something good.”

