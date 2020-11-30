MercyHealth’s Javon Bea Hospital Riverside campus earns level 3 perinatal re-designation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - MercyHealth’s Riverside Hospital is one of only 10 hospitals in Illinois to earn re-designation as a level three perinatal facility.

The state of Illinois divides hospitals into different levels with 3 being the highest level of care. To qualify the hospital must provide all subspecialty services to take care of a baby with advance needs. MercyHealth’s perinatal care center at the riverside location is a one-stop-shop for all potential needs of a mother and baby. The hospital allows both parents to be a part of the process even during the pandemic.

“We can allow two parents to visit at the bedside because it is important for both parents to be involved in their baby’s care and to understand and learn the complex medical needs of their baby. So we do allow that,” said Kimberly Remedios-Smith, MercyHealth neonatal director.

MercyHealth hosted a virtual site visit in August 2020. The visit provided an opportunity for discussion of the perinatal services. You can find more information at mercyhealthsystem.org

