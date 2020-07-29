IHSA: Football, boys soccer moved to spring

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball have been moved to the spring 2021 season after starting dates for sports were released by the IHSA on Wednesday afternoon.

Several team sports will shift to new seasons, including football, boys soccer, and girls volleyball moving from the fall to the spring, according to the IHSA. Boys and girls basketball have been moved to the winter along with wrestling.

Fall: August 10 to October 24 Winter: November 16 to February 13

Spring: February 15 to May 1 Summer: May 3 to June 26

IHSA boys and girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming & diving will remain as fall sports, and can proceed to start on August 10 as scheduled. Per Gov. Pritzker’s announcement on Wednesday, fall sports will begin with competition limited to conference opponents and other schools in the same general geographical area, according to the IHSA.

Teams will play shortened regular season schedules in the winter, spring and summer.

On Wednesday, the IHSA Board modified the current Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines to allow for fall contact days to begin on Monday of Week 10 — September 7 — and continue until the end of Week 17 — October 31, 2020. There is a 20-day limit on contact days during that time period for any sport not in season, according to the IHSA.

“Schools will be provided more details in the coming week about the scheduling limits, and scheduling will continue to be assessed throughout each season,” the IHSA said.

The following sports have been moved to the fall, beginning August 10:

Boys & Girls Golf - In groups of 50 or less where multiple groups are distanced a minimum of 30 feet apart. Competitions should be within an Illinois COVID Region or within a conference.

Girls tennis - In groups of 50 or less where multiple groups are distanced a minimum of 30 feet apart. Competitions should be within an Illinois COVID Region or within a conference.

Boys & girls cross country - In groups of 50 or less where multiple groups are distanced a minimum of 30 ft apart. Competitions should be within an Illinois COVID Region or within a conference.

Girls swimming - Less than 50 in attendance with multiple groups distancing 30 ft. apart. Competitions should be within an Illinois COVID Region or within a conference.

Spectator and group gatherings are subject to IDPH guidelines during this time (less than 50 participants and social distancing).

The following sports have been moved to the winter, beginning November 16:

Boys & Girls Basketball

Wrestling

Boys Swimming & Diving

Competitive Cheerleading

Competitive Dance

Boys & Girls Bowling

Girls Gymnastics Contests can begin Nov. 30 within an Illinois COVID Region or within a conference. Schools limited to a maximum of 2 contests per week and no tournaments or events of more than 3 teams. Spectator and group gatherings subject to IDPH guidelines during this time. State Series TBD.



The following sports have been moved to the spring, beginning February 15:

Football

Boys Soccer

Girls Volleyball

Boys & Girls Cross Country

Girls Swimming & Diving

Girls Badminton

Boys Gymnastics

Boys & Girls Water Polo Contests can begin March 1 in all sports except football which may begin on March 5 to allow for acclimatization. Schools limited to a maximum of 2 contests per week and no tournaments/events of more than 3 teams. (Football is allowed one game/week) Spectator and group gatherings subject to IDPH guidelines during this time. State Series TBD. Football: Schools should anticipate a 7 game regular season followed by a regional postseason at minimum.



The following sports have been moved to the summer, beginning May 3:

Baseball

Softball

Boys & Girls Track & Field

Girls Soccer

Boys Volleyball

Boys & Girls Lacrosse

Boys Tennis Contests can begin on May 17 Maximum of 2 events per week. (exception: baseball/softball can play 3 games in a given week if one of the events is a DH) Spectator and group gatherings subject to IDPH guidelines during this time. State Series TBD.



