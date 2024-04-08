Right now, the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) are listed with the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Fighting Illini host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The two teams take the court at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. In this matchup, Illinois is favored by 24.5 points. Bookmakers have set the point total at 150.5.

Illinois NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Illinois Team Stats

Illinois' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 28.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.0 points per game (156th in college basketball) while giving up 52.0 per contest (36th in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Illinois and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Illinois Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Against Quadrant 4 teams, Illinois is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Illinois Players

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn leads the Fighting Illini scoring 18.0 points per game.

Amani Hansberry paces Illinois with 8.0 rebounds per game, and Marcus Domask leads the team with 3.0 assists per matchup.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is the top three-point shooter for the Fighting Illini, connecting on 3.0 per contest.

Shannon leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Quincy Guerrier collects 1.0 block an outing to pace Illinois.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.