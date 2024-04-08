Bookmakers have listed the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) with +50000 moneyline odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

At 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, the Blue Demons go head to head with the Long Beach State Beach at home. There are no odds set yet for this game.

DePaul NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 75th Bet $100 to win $50000

DePaul Team Stats

DePaul's -8 scoring differential (outscored by 8.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.0 points per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 82.0 per contest (291st in college basketball).

DePaul Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 DePaul has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best DePaul Players

Chico Carter Jr. leads the Blue Demons in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game.

DePaul is led in rebounding by Jeremiah Oden's 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Da'Sean Nelson's 4.0 assists per game.

Carter is the top three-point shooter for the Blue Demons, knocking down 3.0 per contest.

DePaul's blocks leader is Oden, who records 1.0 per game. Elijah Fisher leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals a game.

