Right now, the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) have the 40th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Fighting Illini visit the Marquette Golden Eagles. The two teams hit the court at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11.

Fighting Illini NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15000)

Illinois Team Stats

This season, Illinois is scoring 81.0 points per game (85th-ranked in college basketball) and ceding 61.0 points per contest (153rd-ranked).

Illinois Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Illinois has one win over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

