The Chicago Bears have +75000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the NFL as of October 9.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Bears lower (31st in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (28th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bears have had the biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +75000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Bears have a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago hasn won once against the spread this season.

Every Bears game has gone over the point total this season.

The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Chicago has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Bears sport the 14th-ranked offense this season (334.4 yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 384.2 yards allowed per game.

With 31.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Bears have been forced to lean on their 13th-ranked offense (23.0 points per contest) to keep them in games.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has 11 TD passes and five picks in five games, completing 61.8% for 1,143 yards (228.6 per game).

In addition, Fields has rushed for 191 yards and one TD.

In five games, D.J. Moore has 27 catches for 531 yards (106.2 per game) and five TDs.

In five games, Khalil Herbert has run for 272 yards (54.4 per game) and zero scores.

In five games, Cole Kmet has 23 catches for 231 yards (46.2 per game) and three scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Bears' T.J. Edwards has posted 61 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in his five games.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +550 4 October 1 Broncos L 31-28 +25000 5 October 5 @ Commanders W 40-20 +15000 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +25000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +75000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1400 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1400 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

