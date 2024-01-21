UIC vs. Illinois State January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (8-6) meet the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5) in a clash of MVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.
UIC vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UIC Players to Watch
- Keke Rimmer: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Danyel Middleton: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Kate Bullman: 5.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Maya Wong: 13.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deanna Wilson: 14.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Abbie Aalsma: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caroline Waite: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
