Sunday's MVC slate includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-7) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (2-12), at 3:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois vs. Evansville Game Information

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 17.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Quierra Love: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Seairra Hughes: 9.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jaidynn Mason: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

Maggie Hartwig: 11.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Kynidi Mason Striverson: 14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Barbora Tomancova: 8.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Julia Palomo: 4.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

4.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Alana Striverson: 8.1 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

