Illinois vs. Rutgers January 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on BTN.
Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Clifford Omoruyi: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Derek Simpson: 9.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Fernandes: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Illinois vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Rutgers AVG
|Rutgers Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|61.1
|11th
|35th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|36.8
|69th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
