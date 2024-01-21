The Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on BTN.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Marcus Domask: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Coleman Hawkins: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Ty Rodgers: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Derek Simpson: 9.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Fernandes: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Illinois vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 68.4 266th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 61.1 11th
35th 37.8 Rebounds 36.8 69th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.7 329th
230th 12.4 Assists 15.1 46th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

