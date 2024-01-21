The Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on BTN.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Marcus Domask: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Quincy Guerrier: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Coleman Hawkins: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Ty Rodgers: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Clifford Omoruyi: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK

Aundre Hyatt: 11.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Derek Simpson: 9.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Noah Fernandes: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Illinois vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 68.4 266th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 61.1 11th 35th 37.8 Rebounds 36.8 69th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.7 329th 230th 12.4 Assists 15.1 46th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

