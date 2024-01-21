The Illinois State Redbirds (8-5) face a fellow MVC opponent, the UIC Flames (8-6), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Illinois State vs. UIC Game Information

Illinois State Players to Watch

Kate Bullman: 5.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

Maya Wong: 13 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Deanna Wilson: 14.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Abbie Aalsma: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Caroline Waite: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Danyel Middleton: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dais'Ja Trotter: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

