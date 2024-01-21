Chicago State vs. Central Michigan January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-10) will face the Chicago State Cougars (0-21) on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Jones Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
Chicago State vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Josie Hill: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tae'lor Willard: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taylor Norris: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evangelina Parrish: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Nadege Jean: 9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taylor Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rochelle Norris: 7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Karrington Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madisen Wardell: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
