The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-10) will face the Chicago State Cougars (0-21) on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Jones Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

Chicago State vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Chicago State Players to Watch

Josie Hill: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Tae'lor Willard: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Taylor Norris: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Evangelina Parrish: 4.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Nadege Jean: 9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Taylor Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Rochelle Norris: 7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Karrington Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Madisen Wardell: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

