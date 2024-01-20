Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) against the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ethan Pickett: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Brownell: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

UIC vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank
326th 67.1 Points Scored 71.1 271st
204th 72.1 Points Allowed 64.4 39th
257th 34.7 Rebounds 35.9 209th
138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 321st
243rd 6.9 3pt Made 9 57th
273rd 12.2 Assists 15.1 97th
164th 11.6 Turnovers 12.1 211th

