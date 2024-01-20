Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) against the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UIC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.5 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Christian Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ethan Pickett: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Brownell: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 326th 67.1 Points Scored 71.1 271st 204th 72.1 Points Allowed 64.4 39th 257th 34.7 Rebounds 35.9 209th 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 321st 243rd 6.9 3pt Made 9 57th 273rd 12.2 Assists 15.1 97th 164th 11.6 Turnovers 12.1 211th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.