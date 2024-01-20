UIC vs. Valparaiso January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) against the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Brownell: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
UIC vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|326th
|67.1
|Points Scored
|71.1
|271st
|204th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|64.4
|39th
|257th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|35.9
|209th
|138th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|321st
|243rd
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9
|57th
|273rd
|12.2
|Assists
|15.1
|97th
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.1
|211th
