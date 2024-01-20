SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-10) facing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-13) at 2:30 PM ET.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ava Stoller: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofie Lowis: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Macy Silvey: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Halle Smith: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Jaliyah Green: 14.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alecia Doyle: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Daejah Richmond: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kiyley Flowers: 4.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Indiya Bowen: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
