SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC slate includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-10, 1-2 OVC) meeting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at 4:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Aquan Smart: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rob Martin: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adam Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- TJ Biel: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|285th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|72.3
|252nd
|289th
|75.9
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|154th
|321st
|33.1
|Rebounds
|34.0
|289th
|195th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|201st
|243rd
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|200th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.1
|277th
|285th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|9.9
|44th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.