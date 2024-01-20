Saturday's OVC slate includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-10, 1-2 OVC) meeting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at 4:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lamar Wright: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Terrance Thompson: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Aquan Smart: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Rob Martin: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Adam Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Braxton Stacker: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK TJ Biel: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 285th 70.1 Points Scored 72.3 252nd 289th 75.9 Points Allowed 70.5 154th 321st 33.1 Rebounds 34.0 289th 195th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 201st 243rd 6.9 3pt Made 7.4 195th 200th 13.3 Assists 12.1 277th 285th 12.9 Turnovers 9.9 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.