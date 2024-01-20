Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) playing the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Information

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Brooks Barnhizer: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Boo Buie: 18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rienk Mast: 12.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juwan Gary: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Keisei Tominaga: 14.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Josiah Allick: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank
111th 77.8 Points Scored 72.4 245th
94th 67.3 Points Allowed 65.6 59th
53rd 40.0 Rebounds 31.5 348th
108th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 291st
41st 9.3 3pt Made 7.8 153rd
63rd 15.7 Assists 16.2 47th
107th 10.9 Turnovers 8.5 7th

