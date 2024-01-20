Northwestern vs. Nebraska January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) playing the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on BTN.
Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Boo Buie: 18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ty Berry: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 12.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 14.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northwestern vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Northwestern AVG
|Northwestern Rank
|111th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|72.4
|245th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|59th
|53rd
|40.0
|Rebounds
|31.5
|348th
|108th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|291st
|41st
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|63rd
|15.7
|Assists
|16.2
|47th
|107th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|8.5
|7th
