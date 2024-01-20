The Northern Illinois Huskies (7-6) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-10) in a matchup of MAC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Jayden Marable: 13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Brooke Stonebraker: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tara Stauffacher: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kortney Drake: 6.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Nadege Jean: 9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Taylor Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Rochelle Norris: 7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Karrington Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Madisen Wardell: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.