Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-7) versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-10) at 2:00 PM ET.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sitori Tanin: 10.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Dani Haskell: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nadechka Laccen: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Claire Cody: 5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
