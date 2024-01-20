Saturday's A-10 slate includes the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-7) versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-10) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Alyssa Fisher: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Sitori Tanin: 10.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Dani Haskell: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Nadechka Laccen: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kirah Dandridge: 2.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

2.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Claire Cody: 5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.