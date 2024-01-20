Loyola Chicago vs. Fordham January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (7-8, 1-1 A-10) meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Loyola Chicago vs. Fordham Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Des Watson: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Philip Alston: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 8.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fordham Players to Watch
- Abdou Tsimbila: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Richardson: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Loyola Chicago vs. Fordham Stat Comparison
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|153rd
|76.2
|Points Scored
|74.5
|190th
|261st
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|91st
|76th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|36.5
|177th
|18th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|337th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|90th
|156th
|13.9
|Assists
|17.6
|20th
|313th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|12.7
|275th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.