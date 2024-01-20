The Fordham Rams (7-8, 1-1 A-10) meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Fordham Game Information

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Braden Norris: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Des Watson: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Miles Rubin: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK

Philip Alston: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Dame Adelekun: 8.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

Abdou Tsimbila: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK

Japhet Medor: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Antrell Charlton: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Will Richardson: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Loyola Chicago vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Loyola Chicago AVG Loyola Chicago Rank 153rd 76.2 Points Scored 74.5 190th 261st 74.4 Points Allowed 67.1 91st 76th 38.9 Rebounds 36.5 177th 18th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 337th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 8.5 90th 156th 13.9 Assists 17.6 20th 313th 13.5 Turnovers 12.7 275th

