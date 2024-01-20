Illinois vs. Maryland January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Maryland Terrapins (10-4), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Xfinity Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Illinois vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kendall Bostic: 12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Genesis Bryant: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makira Cook: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Shyanne Sellers: 16.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bri McDaniel: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Allie Kubek: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jakia Brown-Turner: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brinae Alexander: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
