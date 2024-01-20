The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Maryland Terrapins (10-4), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Xfinity Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

Kendall Bostic: 12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Genesis Bryant: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Adalia McKenzie: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Makira Cook: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Camille Hobby: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Shyanne Sellers: 16.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Bri McDaniel: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Allie Kubek: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jakia Brown-Turner: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Brinae Alexander: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

