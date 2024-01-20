Illinois State vs. Missouri State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) against the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 14.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alston Mason: 18.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 7.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Chance Moore: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Illinois State AVG
|Illinois State Rank
|237th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|68.8
|305th
|90th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|130th
|59th
|39.8
|Rebounds
|37.1
|160th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|160th
|142nd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.6
|264th
|264th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.6
|312th
|236th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|245th
