Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) against the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Game Information

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Dalton Banks: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 14.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Alston Mason: 18.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK N.J. Benson: 7.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK Chance Moore: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Matthew Lee: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank 237th 72.8 Points Scored 68.8 305th 90th 67.1 Points Allowed 69.2 130th 59th 39.8 Rebounds 37.1 160th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 160th 142nd 7.9 3pt Made 6.6 264th 264th 12.4 Assists 11.6 312th 236th 12.3 Turnovers 12.4 245th

