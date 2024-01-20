Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-10) meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-11) in a clash of OVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Macy McGlone: 17.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Miah Monahan: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ellie Buzzelle: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charita Lewis: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lalani Ellis: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch
- Ellie Brueggemann: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayla Wallace: 5.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Skoff: 6.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mykayla Cunningham: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Nielsen: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
