The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-10) meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-11) in a clash of OVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Macy McGlone: 17.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

17.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Miah Monahan: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ellie Buzzelle: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Charita Lewis: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Lalani Ellis: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayla Wallace: 5.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mya Skoff: 6.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mykayla Cunningham: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Nielsen: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.