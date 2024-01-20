Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) face a fellow OVC team, the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Hyland Performance Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyndall Davis: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Swayer Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Keenon Cole: 17.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Beane: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Colin Ruffin: 4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremiah Talton: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison
|Lindenwood Rank
|Lindenwood AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|326th
|67.1
|Points Scored
|70.5
|277th
|187th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|65.4
|53rd
|338th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|37.5
|136th
|297th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|83rd
|352nd
|4.8
|3pt Made
|5.6
|327th
|361st
|8.3
|Assists
|14.4
|122nd
|143rd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11
|115th
