The Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) face a fellow OVC team, the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Hyland Performance Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nakyel Shelton: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Tiger Booker: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Kyndall Davis: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Swayer Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 17.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Beane: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Colin Ruffin: 4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 326th 67.1 Points Scored 70.5 277th 187th 71.6 Points Allowed 65.4 53rd 338th 32.4 Rebounds 37.5 136th 297th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 10.3 83rd 352nd 4.8 3pt Made 5.6 327th 361st 8.3 Assists 14.4 122nd 143rd 11.4 Turnovers 11 115th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.