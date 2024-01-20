The Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) face a fellow OVC team, the Lindenwood Lions (6-8, 0-1 OVC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Hyland Performance Arena. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kooper Jacobi: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nakyel Shelton: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tiger Booker: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kyndall Davis: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Corey Swayer Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Lindenwood Players to Watch

  • Keenon Cole: 17.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darius Beane: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Colin Ruffin: 4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremiah Talton: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank
326th 67.1 Points Scored 70.5 277th
187th 71.6 Points Allowed 65.4 53rd
338th 32.4 Rebounds 37.5 136th
297th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 10.3 83rd
352nd 4.8 3pt Made 5.6 327th
361st 8.3 Assists 14.4 122nd
143rd 11.4 Turnovers 11 115th

