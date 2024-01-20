DePaul vs. UConn January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the UConn Huskies (11-3) playing the DePaul Blue Demons (9-8) at 2:00 PM ET.
DePaul vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
DePaul Players to Watch
- Anaya Peoples: 18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Jorie Allen: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katlyn Gilbert: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kate Clarke: 11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michelle Sidor: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UConn Players to Watch
- Paige Bueckers: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Aaliyah Edwards: 16.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Aubrey Griffin: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- KK Arnold: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Nika Muhl: 6.1 PTS, 4 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
