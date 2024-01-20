Saturday's Big East schedule includes the UConn Huskies (11-3) playing the DePaul Blue Demons (9-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

DePaul vs. UConn Game Information

DePaul Players to Watch

Anaya Peoples: 18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 1 BLK

18.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 1 BLK Jorie Allen: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Katlyn Gilbert: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kate Clarke: 11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Michelle Sidor: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

Paige Bueckers: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Aaliyah Edwards: 16.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Aubrey Griffin: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK KK Arnold: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Nika Muhl: 6.1 PTS, 4 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

