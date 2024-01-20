Saturday's Big East slate includes the Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) facing the DePaul Blue Demons (3-11, 0-3 Big East) at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

DePaul vs. Butler Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Fisher: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Henley: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK DJ Davis: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Butler Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 43rd 82.1 Points Scored 66.0 336th 227th 72.9 Points Allowed 75.6 286th 153rd 37.2 Rebounds 30.6 353rd 235th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 5.6 359th 125th 8.1 3pt Made 6.4 277th 97th 15.1 Assists 13.6 175th 65th 10.4 Turnovers 12.6 264th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.