The Chicago Bulls (16-21) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.5 points, 3.4 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

Coby White averages 17.9 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Andre Drummond averages 7.3 points, 0.5 assists and 8.6 boards.

Patrick Williams posts 10 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 41% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane generates 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are getting 5.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this year.

David Roddy is putting up 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 39.9% of his shots from the floor.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Bulls Grizzlies 109.1 Points Avg. 107.4 111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.4 45.4% Field Goal % 43.9% 35.5% Three Point % 33.8%

