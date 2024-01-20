Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Bradley Braves (10-5, 2-2 MVC) meeting the Belmont Bruins (10-5, 3-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Belmont Game Information

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Malevy Leons: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Darius Hannah: 11.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Christian Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Dia: 18.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cade Tyson: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jayce Willingham: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Walker: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Bradley vs. Belmont Stat Comparison

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank
207th 73.7 Points Scored 80.3 56th
98th 67.6 Points Allowed 77.8 321st
189th 36.3 Rebounds 34 283rd
181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 330th
100th 8.4 3pt Made 8.6 81st
239th 12.7 Assists 14.9 103rd
255th 12.5 Turnovers 12.6 264th

