Bradley vs. Belmont January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Bradley Braves (10-5, 2-2 MVC) meeting the Belmont Bruins (10-5, 3-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Belmont Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 11.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Duke Deen: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 18.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Walker: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Bradley vs. Belmont Stat Comparison
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|207th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|80.3
|56th
|98th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|77.8
|321st
|189th
|36.3
|Rebounds
|34
|283rd
|181st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|330th
|100th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.6
|81st
|239th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.9
|103rd
|255th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12.6
|264th
