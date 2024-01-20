Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Bradley Braves (10-5, 2-2 MVC) meeting the Belmont Bruins (10-5, 3-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Belmont Game Information

Bradley Players to Watch

Malevy Leons: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.9 BLK Darius Hannah: 11.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Duke Deen: 11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Christian Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Connor Hickman: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Dia: 18.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Cade Tyson: 16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jayce Willingham: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Walker: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Bradley vs. Belmont Stat Comparison

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 207th 73.7 Points Scored 80.3 56th 98th 67.6 Points Allowed 77.8 321st 189th 36.3 Rebounds 34 283rd 181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 330th 100th 8.4 3pt Made 8.6 81st 239th 12.7 Assists 14.9 103rd 255th 12.5 Turnovers 12.6 264th

