The UIC Flames (8-5) meet the Bradley Braves (4-9) in a matchup of MVC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

UIC vs. Bradley Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida McCloud: 7.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Danyel Middleton: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Dais'Ja Trotter: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

Halli Poock: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Isis Fitch: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Regan Barkema: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ruba Abo Hashesh: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

