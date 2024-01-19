Illinois State vs. Valparaiso January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MVC slate includes the Valparaiso Beacons (2-10) versus the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Illinois State vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois State Games
- January 10 at home vs Southern Illinois
- January 6 at Murray State
- January 14 at home vs Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Maya Wong: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanna Wilson: 14.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Abbie Aalsma: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caroline Waite: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Leah Earnest: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Olivia Brown: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Saniya Jackson: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nevaeh Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Raeven Raye-Redmond: 3.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.