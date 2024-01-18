The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-9) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-13) in a clash of OVC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ava Stoller: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Halle Smith: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Makayla Wallace: 5.6 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Mya Skoff: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mykayla Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mary McGrath: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

