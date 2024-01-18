The Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 0-2 OVC) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Damarco Minor: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Terrance Thompson: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Lindenwood Players to Watch

  • Keenon Cole: 17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Colin Ruffin: 3.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylon McDaniel: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank
331st 66.5 Points Scored 72.3 250th
172nd 71.3 Points Allowed 70.5 154th
345th 31.8 Rebounds 34.0 286th
308th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 199th
352nd 4.6 3pt Made 7.4 196th
361st 8.0 Assists 12.1 280th
137th 11.3 Turnovers 9.9 43rd

