The Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 0-2 OVC) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lamar Wright: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Terrance Thompson: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Ruffin: 3.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

3.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylon McDaniel: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 331st 66.5 Points Scored 72.3 250th 172nd 71.3 Points Allowed 70.5 154th 345th 31.8 Rebounds 34.0 286th 308th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 199th 352nd 4.6 3pt Made 7.4 196th 361st 8.0 Assists 12.1 280th 137th 11.3 Turnovers 9.9 43rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.