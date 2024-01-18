SIU-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 0-2 OVC) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 15.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Keenon Cole: 17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colin Ruffin: 3.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylon McDaniel: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison
|Lindenwood Rank
|Lindenwood AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|331st
|66.5
|Points Scored
|72.3
|250th
|172nd
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|154th
|345th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|34.0
|286th
|308th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|199th
|352nd
|4.6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|196th
|361st
|8.0
|Assists
|12.1
|280th
|137th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.9
|43rd
