UIC vs. Murray State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC slate includes the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) meeting the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Murray State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Brownell: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 12.2 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
UIC vs. Murray State Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|275th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|72.5
|245th
|41st
|64.4
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|207th
|214th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|33.9
|298th
|320th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|211th
|63rd
|9
|3pt Made
|7.3
|210th
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.4
|262nd
|208th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|8.8
|11th
