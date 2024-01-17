Wednesday's MVC slate includes the UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) meeting the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Murray State Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ethan Pickett: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Brownell: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Murray State Players to Watch

  • Jacobi Wood: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rob Perry: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Ellington: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Brian Moore Jr.: 12.2 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UIC vs. Murray State Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank
275th 71.1 Points Scored 72.5 245th
41st 64.4 Points Allowed 72.3 207th
214th 35.9 Rebounds 33.9 298th
320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th
63rd 9 3pt Made 7.3 210th
97th 15.1 Assists 12.4 262nd
208th 12.1 Turnovers 8.8 11th

