The Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) face the Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Clarence Rupert: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Troy D'Amico: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Trent Brown: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jovan Stulic: 5.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Malevy Leons: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Darius Hannah: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 13.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 70.7 198th
12th 61.4 Points Allowed 62.7 21st
331st 31.5 Rebounds 35.4 141st
345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th
109th 13.9 Assists 13.3 157th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.