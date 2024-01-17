Northwestern vs. Michigan State January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan State Spartans (11-3) meeting the Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) at 6:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Melannie Daley: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caileigh Walsh: 12.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caroline Lau: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paige Mott: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hailey Weaver: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Julia Ayrault: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Moira Joiner: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Theryn Hallock: 9.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tory Ozment: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.