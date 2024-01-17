Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Information

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Julian Reese: 13.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

Northwestern vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank 247th 72.4 Points Scored 71.7 263rd 64th 65.6 Points Allowed 63.6 28th 347th 31.5 Rebounds 37.5 139th 293rd 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.8 27th 151st 7.8 3pt Made 6.3 286th 49th 16.2 Assists 10.8 333rd 6th 8.5 Turnovers 10.9 106th

