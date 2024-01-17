Northwestern vs. Maryland January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.
Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Boo Buie: 18.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ty Berry: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 13.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 19.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donta Scott: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
Northwestern vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Maryland AVG
|Maryland Rank
|247th
|72.4
|Points Scored
|71.7
|263rd
|64th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|28th
|347th
|31.5
|Rebounds
|37.5
|139th
|293rd
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.8
|27th
|151st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.3
|286th
|49th
|16.2
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|6th
|8.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|106th
