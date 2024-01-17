Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MAC slate includes the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) playing the Buffalo Bulls (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Jayden Marable: 12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooke Stonebraker: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tara Stauffacher: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kortney Drake: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Chellia Watson: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hattie Ogden: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rana Elhusseini: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Davis: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
