Wednesday's MAC slate includes the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) playing the Buffalo Bulls (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Jayden Marable: 12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooke Stonebraker: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Tara Stauffacher: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kortney Drake: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Chellia Watson: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

22 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Hattie Ogden: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Rana Elhusseini: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Alexis Davis: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

