The UMass Minutewomen (3-11) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) in a clash of A-10 teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Information

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Sam Galanopoulos: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alyssa Fisher: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sitori Tanin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

Stefanie Kulesza: 11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kristin Williams: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bre Bellamy: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lilly Taulelei: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

