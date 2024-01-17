Loyola Chicago vs. UMass January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutewomen (3-11) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) in a clash of A-10 teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Sam Galanopoulos: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sitori Tanin: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMass Players to Watch
- Stefanie Kulesza: 11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kristin Williams: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bre Bellamy: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.