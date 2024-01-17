Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) against the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Information

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Braden Norris: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Des Watson: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Miles Rubin: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dame Adelekun: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

  • Matt Cross: 16.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Josh Cohen: 16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keon Thompson: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Rahsool Diggins: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Ndjigue: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank
194th 74.6 Points Scored 83.8 28th
95th 67.1 Points Allowed 71.2 174th
179th 36.6 Rebounds 38.5 98th
334th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 11.4 39th
72nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.9 241st
24th 17.5 Assists 17.6 20th
208th 12.1 Turnovers 10.9 106th

