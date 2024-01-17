Loyola Chicago vs. UMass January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) against the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Des Watson: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 16.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Stat Comparison
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|194th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|83.8
|28th
|95th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|174th
|179th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|38.5
|98th
|334th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|39th
|72nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.9
|241st
|24th
|17.5
|Assists
|17.6
|20th
|208th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.9
|106th
