Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) against the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Braden Norris: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Des Watson: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Miles Rubin: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Dame Adelekun: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Players to Watch

Matt Cross: 16.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Josh Cohen: 16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Keon Thompson: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Ndjigue: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank 194th 74.6 Points Scored 83.8 28th 95th 67.1 Points Allowed 71.2 174th 179th 36.6 Rebounds 38.5 98th 334th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 11.4 39th 72nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.9 241st 24th 17.5 Assists 17.6 20th 208th 12.1 Turnovers 10.9 106th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.