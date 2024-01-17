Illinois vs. Rutgers January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-10) face a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at State Farm Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kendall Bostic: 12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Genesis Bryant: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makira Cook: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Destiny Adams: 12.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 8.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 3.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
