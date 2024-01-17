The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-10) face a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at State Farm Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

Kendall Bostic: 12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Destiny Adams: 12.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

