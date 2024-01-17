Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) meeting the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Providence Game Information

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

DePaul vs. Providence Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Providence AVG Providence Rank 333rd 66.1 Points Scored 73.9 205th 297th 76.2 Points Allowed 63.7 32nd 352nd 30.8 Rebounds 38.5 98th 361st 5.2 Off. Rebounds 7.6 295th 269th 6.5 3pt Made 8.0 135th 193rd 13.4 Assists 14.2 133rd 282nd 12.9 Turnovers 13.3 302nd

