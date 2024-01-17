DePaul vs. Providence January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) meeting the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- K.T. Raimey: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 14.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 3.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
DePaul vs. Providence Stat Comparison
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Providence AVG
|Providence Rank
|333rd
|66.1
|Points Scored
|73.9
|205th
|297th
|76.2
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|32nd
|352nd
|30.8
|Rebounds
|38.5
|98th
|361st
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|295th
|269th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.0
|135th
|193rd
|13.4
|Assists
|14.2
|133rd
|282nd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.3
|302nd
