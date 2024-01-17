Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) meeting the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Providence Game Information

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Chico Carter Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elijah Fisher: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • K.T. Raimey: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

  • Devin Carter: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Oduro: 14.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Bryce Hopkins: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Garwey Dual: 3.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

DePaul vs. Providence Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Providence AVG Providence Rank
333rd 66.1 Points Scored 73.9 205th
297th 76.2 Points Allowed 63.7 32nd
352nd 30.8 Rebounds 38.5 98th
361st 5.2 Off. Rebounds 7.6 295th
269th 6.5 3pt Made 8.0 135th
193rd 13.4 Assists 14.2 133rd
282nd 12.9 Turnovers 13.3 302nd

