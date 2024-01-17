Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) meeting the Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Malevy Leons: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Darius Hannah: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Christian Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 13.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Clarence Rupert: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Troy D'Amico: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Trent Brown: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jovan Stulic: 5.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 70.7 198th
12th 61.4 Points Allowed 62.7 21st
331st 31.5 Rebounds 35.4 141st
345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th
109th 13.9 Assists 13.3 157th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.1 104th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.