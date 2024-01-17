Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) meeting the Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Bradley Players to Watch

Malevy Leons: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK Darius Hannah: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Christian Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Connor Hickman: 13.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

24.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Rupert: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Troy D'Amico: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Trent Brown: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jovan Stulic: 5.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 70.7 198th 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 62.7 21st 331st 31.5 Rebounds 35.4 141st 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th 109th 13.9 Assists 13.3 157th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.1 104th

