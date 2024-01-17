Bradley vs. Southern Illinois January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) meeting the Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 13.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trent Brown: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 5.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bradley vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|21st
|331st
|31.5
|Rebounds
|35.4
|141st
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
