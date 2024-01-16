Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) versus the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

David Coit: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Xavier Amos: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 7.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.1 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jalen Sullinger: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Giovanni Santiago: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK VonCameron Davis: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank 118th 77.7 Points Scored 80.1 65th 323rd 78 Points Allowed 72.6 220th 170th 36.8 Rebounds 36 211th 222nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 150th 210th 7.3 3pt Made 7.5 179th 328th 11 Assists 13.5 175th 282nd 12.9 Turnovers 13.1 290th

