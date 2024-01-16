Northern Illinois vs. Kent State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) versus the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 7.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.1 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- VonCameron Davis: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Stat Comparison
|Northern Illinois Rank
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Kent State AVG
|Kent State Rank
|118th
|77.7
|Points Scored
|80.1
|65th
|323rd
|78
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|220th
|170th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|36
|211th
|222nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|150th
|210th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|179th
|328th
|11
|Assists
|13.5
|175th
|282nd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.1
|290th
