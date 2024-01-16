Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) versus the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

  • David Coit: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Xavier Amos: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 7.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.1 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Chris Payton: 15.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jalen Sullinger: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Giovanni Santiago: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • VonCameron Davis: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank
118th 77.7 Points Scored 80.1 65th
323rd 78 Points Allowed 72.6 220th
170th 36.8 Rebounds 36 211th
222nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 150th
210th 7.3 3pt Made 7.5 179th
328th 11 Assists 13.5 175th
282nd 12.9 Turnovers 13.1 290th

