The DePaul Blue Demons (9-6) meet the Xavier Musketeers (1-10) in a clash of Big East squads at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

DePaul vs. Xavier Game Information

DePaul Players to Watch

Anaya Peoples: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Jorie Allen: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Katlyn Gilbert: 7.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kate Clarke: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Michelle Sidor: 9.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Xavier Players to Watch

Nila Blackford: 10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaysia Woods: 9.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniela Lopez: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

