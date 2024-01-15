The Chicago State Cougars (0-20) face the Long Island Sharks (1-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2024.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Chicago State vs. LIU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Players to Watch

Josie Hill: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU Players to Watch

Ashley Austin: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Nigeria Harkless: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Emaia O'Brien: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Amaya Dowdy: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Mariah Elohim: 8.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.