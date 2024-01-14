The Drake Bulldogs (8-4) play a fellow MVC squad, the UIC Flames (7-5), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

UIC vs. Drake Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Danyel Middleton: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Anna Miller: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Grace Berg: 17.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor McAulay: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Courtney Becker: 7.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

