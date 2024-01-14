Illinois State vs. Valparaiso January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC slate includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) meeting the Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Illinois State vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 10.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois State vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|307th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|67.6
|322nd
|108th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|182nd
|119th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|35.3
|236th
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|115th
|267th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|247th
|304th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.6
|252nd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11
|110th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.