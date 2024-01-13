The Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on BTN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Boo Buie: 17.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ Storr: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank 198th 74.2 Points Scored 72.9 232nd 51st 64.9 Points Allowed 63.1 21st 266th 34.5 Rebounds 32.1 342nd 105th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.7 293rd 287th 6.3 3pt Made 7.8 154th 320th 11.4 Assists 16.8 37th 22nd 9.3 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.